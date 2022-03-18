SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,650. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.