SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 95,734 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 66,807 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $48.61 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

