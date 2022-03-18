SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 179,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,739,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. 8,653,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

