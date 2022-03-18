SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,074,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 766,239 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,554,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

