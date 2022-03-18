SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $$29.84 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,693. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13.

