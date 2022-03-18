SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Capital CS Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 271.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

