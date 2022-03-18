SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after buying an additional 634,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,929,000 after buying an additional 503,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,086,000 after buying an additional 399,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,966,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,878. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.