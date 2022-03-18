SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 9.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $80,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

