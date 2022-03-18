SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) is Lutz Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 2.01% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $31,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

