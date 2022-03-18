SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $69.81. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.24. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

