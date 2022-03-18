SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 526,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,331,114 shares.The stock last traded at $91.11 and had previously closed at $89.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

