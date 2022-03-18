SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,219,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 187,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,630 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 450,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,604. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $132.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.64.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

