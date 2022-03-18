SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $485.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $452.36 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

