SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 122,362 shares.The stock last traded at $207.47 and had previously closed at $203.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.00.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.