Spectrum Hits Market Capitalization of $14,490.37 (SPT)

Spectrum (SPT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $14,490.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

