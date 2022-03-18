Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.35

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.35 and traded as low as $7.84. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 198,113 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $268.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.