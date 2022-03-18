Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.35

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.35 and traded as low as $7.84. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 198,113 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $268.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $114,650.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 183,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,550 in the last ninety days. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

