Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) PT Lowered to £131.20 at Berenberg Bank

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £151 ($196.36) to £131.20 ($170.61) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock remained flat at $$80.74 on Friday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.