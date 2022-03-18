Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Sells $32,125.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $5.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,942. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.64. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,721,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $3,493,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $104,265,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

