Sprott (NYSE:SII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 2532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

SII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sprott by 37.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Sprott in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

