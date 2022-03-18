Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 4.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 27,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $15.33 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

