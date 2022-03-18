Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 643,249 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $29.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Get Squarespace alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at $34,672,000. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in Squarespace by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 180,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,487,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.