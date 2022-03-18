Squirrel Finance (NUTS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $111.00

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $66,470.73 and $111.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00036017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00106099 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 485,320 coins and its circulating supply is 485,211 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

