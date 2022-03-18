srnArt Gallery Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $172,934.99 and $4,684.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.13 or 0.07013617 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,733.18 or 1.00098314 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033303 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

