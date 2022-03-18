SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSPPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.33.

SSPPF remained flat at $$3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

