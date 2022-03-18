Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Up 4.2%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. 5,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 16,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

About Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.