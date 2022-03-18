Stacks Market Capitalization Achieves $1.69 Billion (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $55.18 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00211205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00209475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00027015 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.87 or 0.07082218 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,303,671,388 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

