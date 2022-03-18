StaFi 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.17 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. StaFi has a market cap of $37.94 million and $3.17 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00204824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00026389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.00384115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00058273 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

