Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after buying an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. 185,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,635. The company has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.