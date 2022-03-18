Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Director Robert Eadie Buys 63,500 Shares

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) Director Robert Eadie purchased 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$729,948.40.

Robert Eadie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Eadie purchased 34,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,935.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Robert Eadie acquired 5,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$1,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Robert Eadie purchased 45,500 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,465.00.

Shares of TSE:SAM traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.31.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

