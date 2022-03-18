State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the period. State Street makes up 0.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

