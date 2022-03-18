Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.81 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.