STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

SNVVF traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

