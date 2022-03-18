STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) PT Raised to C$4.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SNVVF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

