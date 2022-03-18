STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STEP. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of STEP stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 230,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,817. The stock has a market cap of C$156.76 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.22 and a 1 year high of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.76.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.