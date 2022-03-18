Step Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.98 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market cap of $637,218.53 and approximately $1.98 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00045460 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.11 or 0.07016255 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.25 or 0.99692370 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 78.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00033268 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

