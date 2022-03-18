stETH (Lido) 24-Hour Volume Hits $163.27 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.79 or 0.07000340 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,803.78 or 1.00260984 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00040434 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

