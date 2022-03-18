Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stake Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Stitch Fix worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth $8,510,000. Yale University boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 29.0% in the third quarter. Yale University now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 252.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $221,737.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 702,958 shares of company stock worth $12,414,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,832. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

