Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 702,958 shares of company stock worth $12,414,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after acquiring an additional 956,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,069,000 after acquiring an additional 439,266 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

