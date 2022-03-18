Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 18th (AEIS, BIOC, CBAY, CEA, CIR, DXLG, DXPE, EBR, ESLT, GCP)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 18th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

