Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 18th (ARCO, ARTNA, ATEC, BCPC, BDC, CGEN, CHS, CLMT, CNTY, CSWI)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 18th:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

