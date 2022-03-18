Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $65.30 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $307.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300.90 million to $315.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

SYBT opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

