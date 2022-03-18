Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

STOK opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

