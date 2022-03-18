StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $12.35. StoneCo shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 1,740,426 shares.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP lifted its position in StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,580,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.