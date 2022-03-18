StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $12.35. StoneCo shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 1,740,426 shares.
STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.
The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after buying an additional 8,307,931 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after buying an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,913,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,844 shares in the last quarter. Kora Management LP lifted its position in StoneCo by 329.1% in the 4th quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,580,000. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneCo (STNE)
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.