StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,404,000 after acquiring an additional 672,225 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

