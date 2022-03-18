StoneCo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 43,989 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 8,982 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 700,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after purchasing an additional 378,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 15,638,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

StoneCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.