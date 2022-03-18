Strike Price Hits $39.99 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $125.33 million and $28.95 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $39.99 or 0.00095481 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00045798 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.93 or 0.07069072 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.49 or 0.99923037 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00032475 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,133,865 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

