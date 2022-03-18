Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stryker by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,562,000 after purchasing an additional 588,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,943,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

