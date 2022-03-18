Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.09

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.09 and traded as high as $15.25. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 245,885 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $959.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

