Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.64

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

