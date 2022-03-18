Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 15,781 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.73. 23,185,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.56.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

